As a lifetime resident of Maryland, I have grown weary of constant tax increases (“Expanding Maryland’s sales tax could pay for schools. Businesses tell lawmakers the cost will be too much,” March 2). While I support education initiatives in our state, I reject the repeated knee-jerk reaction of our esteemed legislature of simply raising taxes to pay for such initiatives.
We never hear about efforts to cut wasteful government spending or to eliminate no longer necessary programs. Unlike private businesses, government has the luxury of having no competition, so it is easier to “raise prices” when needed, rather than finding ways to reduce costs.
Stanley J. Constantine, Timonium
