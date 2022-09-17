Let surplus be returned to Maryland taxpayers | READER COMMENTARY

Gas prices at the corner of York and Seminary in Lutherville reflect a drop following a temporary moratorium on the state’s fuel taxes earlier this year. Might another tax holiday be possible with a $2 billion surplus? File. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun). (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

So, Maryland ended its fiscal year with a couple billion dollar revenue surplus for the second consecutive year, much of which retiring Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot wants to put into the state’s Rainy Day Fund (”Maryland will see school construction, state employee raises with $2 billion surplus,” Sept.14).

While I’m all for employee raises and some added bucks to the state’s never-ending-spending on school construction — I have grandkids in the public schools — might it be possible to throw a little of that excess state coin back to Maryland residents as in, say, temporary sales tax or gas tax relief? Anything to help a little with this persistent inflation that’s been so difficult on many Maryland families. Earlier this summer, the state legislature declined to extend gas tax relief beyond 30 days. Was anybody surprised?

Almost $2 billion is a fat Rainy Day Fund. To justify all that money sitting there, “because we don’t know what’s going to happen,” according to Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford, is pretty ... rich.

According to The Baltimore Sun, personal income tax revenues increased 15.7%, sales tax revenue 19.6% and corporate income tax revenue 16.3%. Sweet.

In 2021, the Maryland General Assembly passed additional, hugely generous education funding of $3.8 billion annually for ten years. Isn’t that funding already in place?

And all those forthcoming legalized marijuana millions should make for even happier state coffers. Maybe some of that should be passed back to us Marylanders.

— Bernard Haske, Catonsville

