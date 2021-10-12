xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Any state surplus ought to be refunded | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Oct 12, 2021 9:28 AM
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, discusses American Rescue Plan Act spending during a news conference with legislative leaders on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 in Annapolis. House Speaker Adrienne Jones, a Democrat, is standing left, and Senate President Bill Ferguson, a Democrat, is standing right. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)
The recent announcement that Maryland has a $2.5 billion surplus in its state budget is good news to Maryland taxpayers (”Gov. Hogan pitches rainy day savings and tax cuts with Maryland’s $2.5 billion budget surplus,” Oct. 7). What I do not understand is the controversy about how to use this surplus.

There is some sense to saving a portion in the “rainy day fund” for unforeseen expenditures in the future. But the most appropriate response to this surplus is to refund it to the citizens of our state.

If it was evenly distributed to residents, it would provide over $400 to each adult and child. Let the people decide how to spend our money. The Democratic and Republican duopoly shouldn’t be trusted with more money to use unwisely.

David Griggs, Columbia

