Why is correcting racial bias the job of Black officials only? | READER COMMENTARY

Governor Wes Moore, left, and Lt. Governor Aruna Miller, right, stand with Lt. Col. Roland Butler, center, who will be the first Black superintendent of the Maryland State Police after the Maryland Senate confirmed the nominee with a final vote last month. The appointment of Butler, who had been serving in an acting role since January, had been in ques the new Superintendent of the Maryland State Police. February 23, 2023 (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Why is it that it is not time to hold agency heads accountable for inequitable treatment and agency culture until the agency head is a person of color — who has been victimized by the same system he is now being responsible for changing? When President Obama was elected president, he was held accountable for creating a “post-racial” American just by virtue of being elected. When racial conditions worsened during his time in office, his critics were happy to denounce him as a failure. Last week, Maryland’s Senate Executive Nominations Committee tasked Lt. Col. Roland Butler, Governor Wes Moore’s nominee to serve as state police superintendent, and the first African American who would hold the position, with cleaning up the racial environment in this police force (”Lt. Col. Roland Butler confirmed as head of Maryland State Police,” March 31). He, in essence, is tasked with carrying a shovel behind this elephant (the Maryland State Police) that probably has crapped on him at some point in his tenure on the force, and toilet training said elephant.

Whenever African Americans ascend to leadership positions, the organizations they lead expect them to also become the Equal Employment Opportunity Officer, as it was called in my day, but now has morphed into something more palatable and less offensive to those responsible for creating the unwelcoming organizational culture — Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer. This is the height of hypocrisy, and—if it weren’t so painful to those of us who have worked in these cultures — laughable. This is the equivalent of a victim being required to solve their murder.

To add insult to injury, the Senate committee is probably high-fiving itself on coming up with what it considers to be a brilliant resolution that allowed it to move Lt. Col. Butler’s nomination forward. They want to withhold $250,000 of the agency’s $33.8 million planned allocation if he does not meet or show progress toward achieving the goals that no white state police superintendent has tried to meet. What a farce! How important can meeting the goals be if they are only worth .00739645% of the agency’s upcoming budget?

This committee needs to take the shackles off of this nominee without this shameful and worthless caveat. They would not have done this to a white nominee.

— Linda G. Morris, Germantown

