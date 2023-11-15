Orioles actions at Camden Yards require MSA oversight | READER COMMENTARY

Orioles chairman and CEO John Angelos, left, talks with executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias at Oriole Park at Camden Yards before a game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sept. 14, 2023. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun) (Kevin Richardson )

I recently had occasion to read through several years’ worth of minutes from meetings of the Maryland Stadium Authority’s board. Tedious, I’ll admit. But also very enlightening.

Study them, and you’ll see how every contract is carefully awarded based on merit with best value for dollar and procurement policy; how contracts carefully follow Maryland rules for minority participation goals and prevailing wages; how maintenance is performed as needed, not when something breaks; and how challenges are anticipated before they occur.

Read about the safety measures that are part of everyday operations and special events, the number of external law enforcement entities and intelligence involved, and the neighborhoods who communicate with the agency when they have concerns.

Then look at all the projects, events and activities the Maryland Stadium Authority has been involved with throughout the state. Hardly a jurisdiction has not been assisted, or even transformed, by the works of the MSA.

This valuable agency should not be gutted, with its operations and projects privatized. Or with diligent oversight, provided by its board, removed. With anyone other than the state of Maryland given stewardship and profits of its historic properties (”Former MSA Chair Thomas Kelso: A flock of unanswered questions in Orioles deal,” Nov. 2).

Gov. Wes Moore is to be respected for his willingness to invest in the revitalization of downtown Baltimore. Orioles chairman and CEO John Angelos has some very innovative ideas that should be explored — but not without consideration of the people and businesses who will be impacted and not without the professional oversight of the Maryland Stadium Authority.

— Jan Hardesty, Stuart, Florida

The writer is a former public information officer for the Maryland Stadium Authority.

