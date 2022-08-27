As long as we’re building stadiums, how about College Park? | READER COMMENTARY

Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium added a logo of the Big Ten Conference after the University of Maryland moved from the Atlantic Coast Conference to the Big Ten eight years ago. File. (Al Drago/Baltimore Sun). (Al Drago / Baltimore Sun)

The Maryland Stadium Authority seems to be pointed only to professional sports building projects. The Baltimore Sun’s Hayes Gardner report on how $70 million may be spent on a minor league stadium in Hagerstown blew my mind (”The Maryland Stadium Authority will soon build a $70 million Hagerstown ballpark. First, it must buy a car wash,” Aug. 14)! A facility that will drew maybe 3,000 minor league fans paying minor league admissions per game doesn’t make much sense, at least to me.

Meanwhile, the University of Maryland has a truly decrepit, outdated embarrassment of a stadium, 72-year-old Capitol One Field at Maryland Stadium, that is in desperate need of replacement. The Big Ten brings a minimum of $40 million per year in television money to the University of Maryland and it is a great infusion for a true Maryland treasure. The need for an 80,000-seat capacity NFL-style stadium with all of the “bells and whistles” for the University of Maryland football program would far exceed funding for a minor league ballpark with a minimum return on the investment. If it doesn’t make dollars it doesn’t make cents, right?

To me, this looks like another case of catering to rich special interest groups and another case of the real needs of the taxpayers being ignored by the alleged Maryland Stadium Authority. Where is the oversight?

— George Hammerbacher, Baltimore

