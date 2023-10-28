Credit Gov. Harry R. Hughes for MSA framework | READER COMMENTARY

The recent letter by Herb Belgrad and Bruce H. Hoffman lauded the vision of Gov. William Donald Schaefer in the establishment of the Maryland Stadium Authority in 1986 (”Former MSA leaders: Don’t bypass Maryland Stadium Authority in Orioles lease negotiations,” Oct. 23).

Certainly, Schaefer is due enormous credit for his advocacy of the downtown stadium locations and his energetic implementation of the Stadium Authority law. While many people contributed to the success of the MSA, at least some recognition is also due Gov. Harry Hughes who showed the foresight to propose the legislation that established it.

I helped draft the legislation as a member of Hughes’ legislative staff. The bill was modeled after the New Jersey Sports Authority which was operating the successful Meadowlands complex.

— Ron Wineholt, Annapolis

