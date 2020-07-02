State song: Keep the tune, change the words | READER COMMENTARY

It’s pretty obvious that the current state song, “Maryland My Maryland,” has got to go (”Shelve Maryland’s toxic state song now,” June 25). But what should its replacement be?
I propose that the old tune, “O Tannenbaum,” be kept. Why? It’s already recognizable by most of us as the state song of Maryland. Marching bands, choirs and others will not have to learn a new piece of music. And the tune does have a certain majesty to it. Plus, since the music and the title “Maryland My Maryland” already constitute our state song, a transition may be easier.
The lyrics should be easy to learn and understandable to all, no matter their education level. It should glorify all we love about our state, while also including important facts such as our state motto, our grand nickname, our founding based on tolerance and historic information on our statehood. And it should be easy and fun to sing. With all of that in mind, here are my new lyrics:
Freedom and light will shine on thee
Maryland, My Maryland
A state of hope and liberty
Maryland, My Maryland
From mountains to the Eastern Shore
The southern tip to Baltimore
America in miniature
Maryland, My Maryland
Founded by those who tolerate
Maryland, My Maryland
Equality we advocate
Maryland, My Maryland
The colony became a state
In April 1788
Seventh to make the country great
Maryland, My Maryland
The jewel of the Chesapeake
Maryland, My Maryland
Of “Strong Deeds and Gentle Words” we speak
Maryland, My Maryland
Our past is strong, our future bright
With pride we swell upon the sight
The flag of black, gold, red and white
Maryland, My Maryland
Richard Madow, Baltimore
