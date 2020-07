Statues of Frederick Douglass, pictured, and Harriet Tubman, created by StudioEIS, were installed earlier this year in the Old House of Delegates Chamber at the Maryland State House. The statues, which commemorate the abolition of slavery in Maryland on November 1, 1864, were created as a joint project of the Department of General Services and the Maryland State Archives, under the auspices of the State House Trust. (Amy Davis)