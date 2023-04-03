Maryland needs a better strategy on solar power | READER COMMENTARY

If Maryland is going to go big for solar energy — which it should — it’s going to have to figure out where to put the many thousands of acres of solar panel arrays needed to meet the state’s solar goals. The open spaces of the Eastern Shore or Southern or Western Maryland shouldn’t be the automatic fallback and the state shouldn’t have to give up vast acres of productive farming lands in the process, especially when so many other options like commercial roof tops, highway medians, parking lots and brownfields should be considered first (”U.S. renewable electricity surpassed coal in 2022,” March 28).

Right now, the state’s policy concerning solar production is a tangled mess of goals with no clear path forward. Under Senate Bill 489 and House Bill 692, things are about to be made far worse, creating a mishmash of speculator-driven solar companies being treated as if they are conventional public utility companies — which they aren’t — resulting in a series of haphazard solar projects spread across the state in disproportionate and unfair ways. Wrongly-sited solar arrays, thrown up by fast-buck solar operators, will destabilize Maryland’s agricultural communities, deface landscapes, lower property values, and leave ugly clean-up challenges for the future. Unfortunately, these bills create more problems than they solve.

As things now stand, solar in Maryland is a bunch of door-to-door salesmen sending out glossy brochures and peddling unintended consequences. Is Maryland willing to concede its regulatory authority to wildcat solar-panel speculators? Unless Gov. Wes Moore and the General Assembly bring to the subject of solar energy some meaningful planning and oversight, as opposed to simply cheer-leading on climate change, the people of Maryland will end up regretting what solar will have meant to this State.

According to the Chesapeake Conservancy, Maryland needs 35,000 acres to meet its solar power objectives. Divide that number by Maryland’s 23 counties and you end up with each county needing to find 1,521 acres dedicated to solar power production. How about we start by making sure each county carries its fair share of solar production by considering some of the recommendations in the Chesapeake Conservancy report?

Let’s find a solution that we can all embrace and be proud of instead of advancing bills that gives the fly-by-night solar panel traders unfair advantages that are disruptive of Maryland’s agriculture and the state’s long tradition of local responsibility for zoning. Solar power presents Maryland with exciting and untapped opportunities in addressing climate change but those opportunities should not come at the expense of disrupting agriculture, harming neighbors or destabilizing local land use plans.

State Senate and House leadership should hit the pause button on SB489 and HB692 and work to develop a fair and thoughtful strategy that brings all parties to the table before advancing legislation that yields a myriad of unintended consequences.

— Jay Falstad, Millington

The writer is executive director of the Queen Anne’s Conservation Association and served on the Wes Moore/Aruna Miller transition for climate and environment.

