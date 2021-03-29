Maryland has its own version of Juneteenth | READER COMMENTARY

Our state lawmakers are currently contemplating making June 19 a Maryland holiday to commemorate the date Federal forces arrived in Texas and informed the enslaved persons of Texas of their emancipation (”Annapolis plans Juneteenth festival and parade as Maryland inches toward making it a holiday,” March 29). Though this date is gaining national attention, our lawmakers again seem to be blind about Maryland history and, in particular, the great historical contributions that came from the Eastern Shore.
November 1, 1864 was the date that enslaved persons were emancipated in Maryland. More importantly November 1, 1867 was the date of the first official celebration of the emancipation in the state of Maryland and is also believed to be one of, if not the first, organized emancipation celebrations in our nation.
Nathaniel “Nace” Hopkins, an enslaved person who gained his freedom by volunteering to serve in the Union’s United States Colored Troops, organized this first celebration to include a parade through the streets of Trappe. Blacks and whites alike contributed to the establishment of this celebration and it developed into quite the affair with marching bands throughout Maryland, Delaware and New Jersey participating.
Nace Hopkins led this parade with his Aunt Audy by his side until his death 33 years later. Nace always lead the parade in his Union uniform with gold epaulets and sash, a sword from the Knights of Columbus and a Lincoln style top hat. The celebration and parade have endured to this day with the last celebration conducted in 2019. The celebration became to be known as the “Nace’s Day Parade” and in later years the date was changed to the second week of October to take advantage of our milder fall weather.
I support a state holiday to celebrate the emancipation of enslaved Americans of African descent, but it should reflect and highlight the important historical event that happened right here in Talbot County. Our lawmakers should recognize the first official celebration of the emancipation in Maryland and most likely the nation and should recognize our local hero Nathaniel “Nace” Hopkins for its establishment.
This holiday would be unique for Maryland and would bring national attention to the contributions of the Eastern Shore and would contribute directly to our local tourism. This Maryland holiday should recognize Hopkins and should coincide with the celebration that he established and that endures to this day. This would also highlight the additional rich history we have right here in our midst, which includes Harriet Tubman, Frederick Douglass, Unionville and America’s oldest free black community — the “Hill” — in Easton.
Paul Callahan, Trappe
