Maryland has its own version of Juneteenth | READER COMMENTARY

Nace Hopkins led this parade with his Aunt Audy by his side until his death 33 years later. Nace always lead the parade in his Union uniform with gold epaulets and sash, a sword from the Knights of Columbus and a Lincoln style top hat. The celebration and parade have endured to this day with the last celebration conducted in 2019. The celebration became to be known as the “Nace’s Day Parade” and in later years the date was changed to the second week of October to take advantage of our milder fall weather.