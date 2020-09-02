Students deserve a voice in school reopening coverage | READER COMMENTARY

Although the rate of symptomatic infections appears to be lower in children than adults, the long-term effect of even asymptomatic infections including myocarditis are unknown and may include long-term physical and psychological consequences. Some articles contain polls of adults and quotes from teachers, parents and elected officials; yet, in none of these articles are students’ opinions ever considered. For a newspaper that is suppose to cover local news, this is absence is hard to understand. Since this is the most critical time in most students’ lives, and many face daunting decisions that will dramatically affect their future, the Sun should consider this when they (inevitably) publish more articles on the topic.