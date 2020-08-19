Better to cancel schools than move forward with unfair, ill-fated online education plan | READER COMMENTARY

I am a working parent of elementary school aged children and live in Harford County. Harford County Public Schools have determined that the safest way to conduct school during the pandemic is for online education. I know they have worked hard to make this work, and I appreciate what HCPS has done including all the teachers who switched gears so quickly last spring to bring online education to their students.
HCPS has planned 4.5 hours of online, synchronous instruction per day for elementary school children. This is a huge problem (”Harford school officials address learning plans for special needs students; virtual town hall scheduled for Aug. 19,” Aug. 13). I work 8-10 hours a day. Since March, I have been working from home. Many working parents don’t have that luxury and have to travel to their work site every day. I can’t work and sit next to my two elementary school-aged boys to make sure they remain attentive for 4.5 hours a day. Both boys have Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, and both have an Individualized Education Plan. My husband is mostly blind and can’t help. We have no extended family to assist.
The school system is offering an alternative, allowing children with IEPs to attend school at a center where they will be supervised by an adult. Every family needs to consider their risk of severe disease if any member gets COVID-19. For some families, having their children attend a center every day is a reasonable risk. For my family, it isn’t. Any interaction between my boys and other children is a high risk for my family because my husband has many of the comorbidities that result in a worse outcome from COVID-19. This is my conundrum.
We are not able to help our boys with online instruction. And sending them to a center means choosing between my boys’ education and my husband’s life. That’s one hell of a choice I am being forced to make. If I have to, I will choose my husband’s life. I see only one solution: The upcoming school year should be canceled. If the school year proceeds as planned, some children will have the support of their families and will continue to learn and progress at grade level. But for many, many children, probably for the majority of children, especially those with working parents, they will fall behind. By the end of the upcoming school year, there will be two tiers of students — those who can keep up with school and those who fall further and further behind. My children will be in the latter category.
Every working parent I have spoken to is extremely stressed over the coming school year. We honestly have no idea how we will manage to support our children’s education while also working all day. Single parents are in a particularly sticky situation. With only a single income source, they absolutely have no choice but to keep working or face homelessness. School teachers who are also parents will somehow have to conduct their online classes while simultaneously helping their own children. The reality is that for working families, they are being put into an impossible situation and are being forced to make an impossible choice — continue working or let their children fall behind. In reality, there is no choice. They have to continue working.
If schools are canceled for the upcoming year, they can be kept open for the children of working parents who are willing to send their children, if the risks seem low enough for their families (small numbers of children in each classroom, mask wearing, social distancing). Teachers can create activities to keep children occupied. But eliminate testing and grading. Teachers and other support personnel are also at risk of dying from COVID-19. Allow them to volunteer to staff schools for the children whose parents have to work outside the home. Teachers should not be forced to make the choice between their own health and being in school either. Cancel schools for the upcoming year. Hopefully next year, when schools go back to in-person teaching, all of our kids can move forward again together from the same starting point, instead of having some at grade level and the rest far behind.
Desperate times call for desperate measures and thinking outside the box. Education is so important. But lives are more important.
Sarah Henderson, Forest Hill
