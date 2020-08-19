Better to cancel schools than move forward with unfair, ill-fated online education plan | READER COMMENTARY

We are not able to help our boys with online instruction. And sending them to a center means choosing between my boys’ education and my husband’s life. That’s one hell of a choice I am being forced to make. If I have to, I will choose my husband’s life. I see only one solution: The upcoming school year should be canceled. If the school year proceeds as planned, some children will have the support of their families and will continue to learn and progress at grade level. But for many, many children, probably for the majority of children, especially those with working parents, they will fall behind. By the end of the upcoming school year, there will be two tiers of students — those who can keep up with school and those who fall further and further behind. My children will be in the latter category.