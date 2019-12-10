It is unacceptable that our schools simply don’t have the resources to meet our students’ needs. I am a strong supporter of the Kirwan Commission’s plan to reform our schools. The Kirwan plan would directly help the schools I work in. More kids would have access to a good pre-K program, the school would have more social workers and resources to address trauma and mental health issues so many of our children and communities face, and we’d be able to attract and keep high-quality teachers.