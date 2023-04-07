Maryland must stop mindlessly pouring money into pavement | READER COMMENTARY

Why are we, as a state, continuing to double down on roads? I believe every Marylander should be asking themselves this given the tragedies we so regularly see on our roads (”Victims of fatal Baltimore Beltway construction site crash were related, by blood or by work,” March 24). Baltimore was named the most dangerous city for drivers by the 2019 Allstate Best Drivers Index with Washington, D.C., coming in a close second. Despite this, we continue with plans to expand interstates and roads at a ballooning expense, adding more drivers and making conditions even more dangerous.

Former Gov. Larry Hogan’s plan to widen Interstates 270, 495 and 695, in addition to the Baltimore-Washington Parkway, was short-sighted, and we must pause to reconsider. Studies have consistently shown that road widening does not improve traffic flow in the long run. Instead, people may choose to move to lower-density suburbs farther out from cities or otherwise change their behavior due to an initial improvement in traffic. This results in more cars on the road and the same level of traffic within five years. Given the regular crashes we see where a split-second lapse of attention, poor judgment or a simple mistake can permanently alter lives, why are we doubling down on this mode of transportation?

A representative of the National Transportation Safety Board recently commented, “Tragically, there are numerous multi-fatality crashes every week.” We should not accept the normalization of high levels of fatalities on our roads while continuing to invest in infrastructure that makes them more likely. Maryland saw 557 fatalities in traffic crashes in 2021, and that is 557 too many.

Beyond endangering drivers, widening our roads obstructs the provision of high-quality services to all Marylanders. The new lower-density suburbs resulting from road widening chew up rural space making sterile suburban neighborhoods out of land that was formerly meadow, farm or forest. Providing infrastructure for services like water and transportation becomes much more expensive at lower densities — to the point that property taxes cannot hope to keep up with long-term maintenance. We are already hearing about how revenue growth is slowing in our state and that it might affect future spending, yet we continue to subsidize these low-density areas with costly highway expansions. Money put toward expansions could be spent on enhancing services in cities and towns with existing infrastructure. Baltimore and its surroundings are clear examples of how subsidized flight from dense areas has resulted in worsening services for those who remain.

Taking cars off our roads by strengthening public transportation and allowing a diverse mix of buildings in our cities and towns are the right steps towards less traffic, safer roads and secure long-term funding for critical services. Maryland must act to reverse planned expansions of our interstate highways, utilize infrastructure that is already built more efficiently and strengthen public transportation. We can do this by encouraging our lawmakers to allow a mix of residential and commercial spaces around transit stops and town centers and improve services there. This will allow us to add Marylanders without losing rural space or compromising on quality services. Our state legislature just voted to eliminate parking minimums around Metro stops in Prince George’s and Montgomery counties which allows more housing to be built. Zoning changes like these cost municipalities and the state nothing while adding property tax revenue on valuable land near transit stations and improving housing affordability.

We can go further. Instead of subsidizing highway expansion (most interstates in Maryland are not toll roads and do not produce revenue), we should subsidize transit expansion. Gov. Wes Moore’s proposal for a $500 million investment in transportation is a welcome development that could move our state’s transit network forward. We could add a true statewide transit blueprint alongside the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future to strengthen education. Imagine Maryland’s MARC commuter rail network with convenient, fast connections stretching from Ocean City to Cumberland. A smooth, relaxing train ride to the beach would relieve traffic more than a third Bay Bridge span ever could. Reliable, fast transit services can reduce the number of cars on the road and make travel safer so that we never need to hear about a crash changing lives for the worse again.

I believe in a safer, stronger Maryland and hope you’ll contact your local lawmakers to encourage them to support zoning reform, Gov. Moore’s transit funding and the expansion of current transit networks. A brighter future for every Maryland resident that includes high-quality education, rural spaces to enjoy and safe transportation is possible. We must reach out and take it.

— Joshua Spokes, Baltimore

