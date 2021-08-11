Retire in Maryland? Works for me. | READER COMMENTARY

I was astounded to read that Maryland was recently ranked the worst state in the nation for retirement by a Bankrate study (”Maryland retirement: Is it really the worst in the nation?” July 23).
In addition to the factors listed in the Sun’s editorial that make Maryland a great place for retirees, I would add the following: top-rated medical care, a temperate climate with four distinct seasons, interesting and varied terrain with easy access to the ocean, many historical sites, splendid arts organizations and excellent educational institutions. One of these, Notre Dame of Maryland University, has made my retirement so much better than it might have been by sponsoring the Renaissance Institute, a lifelong learning program.
In addition to offering many in-person and online courses (many peer-taught), the Renaissance Institute offers many social gatherings in the summer and winter, all planned and carried out by its members. In that way, I have met many interesting and friendly people. This, in turn, has helped me stay in my home because I don’t need to be part of a retirement community to have an active social life.
Nothing could convince me to move away from the great (and reliably blue) state of Maryland!
Page Campbell, Towson
