Retired life in Maryland is actually pretty good | READER COMMENTARY

I grew up in New Jersey and still have plenty of friends and family there. Maryland temperatures are most always 5 degrees or more warmer than New Jersey. How great is that? While we do occasionally get the threat of tornadoes, derechos, hurricanes or winter snowstorms, when was the last time Marylanders received evacuation orders? Pretty sure it’s not as often as some regions in Florida do. Maryland weather is relatively stable when compared to the West with its droughts and wildfires or the Midwest or the Southeast with its hurricanes, tornadoes and oppressive summer humidity.