Retired life in Maryland is actually pretty good | READER COMMENTARY

I fully agreed with your recent editorial, “Maryland retirement: Is it really the worst in the nation?” (July 23), and would add the following regarding the weather. While it is true that the dog days of summer and the coldest winter days can be tough to deal with, how great are fall and spring in Maryland? How great is a spring baseball game at Camden Yards or an October football game at M&T?
I grew up in New Jersey and still have plenty of friends and family there. Maryland temperatures are most always 5 degrees or more warmer than New Jersey. How great is that? While we do occasionally get the threat of tornadoes, derechos, hurricanes or winter snowstorms, when was the last time Marylanders received evacuation orders? Pretty sure it’s not as often as some regions in Florida do. Maryland weather is relatively stable when compared to the West with its droughts and wildfires or the Midwest or the Southeast with its hurricanes, tornadoes and oppressive summer humidity.
With regard to state income taxes, as a retiree I am grateful for the partial pension exclusion and knowing that Gov. Larry Hogan is doing what he can to lessen the tax burden on retirees.
The “listicles” referred to in the editorial are nothing more than headline-grabbing fluff to entice you into seeing the many virtual ads as you click through the list. Ugh.
Ken Barczak, Havre de Grace
