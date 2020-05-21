Whether comparing Maryland to Sweden or New York, the facts still point toward a cautious approach to reopening | READER COMMENTARY

Mr. McMillan’s comparison of Swedish and U.S. outcomes under two different policies is superficial. Sweden’s COVID-19 mortality reflects not only its more-elderly population but also a healthier population generally; Sweden is 16th in the world in life expectancy compared to 43rd place for the U.S. If the Swedish population’s health status were to reflect the same burden of chronic conditions that we have in Maryland and the U.S. generally, Swedish mortality might be even higher than 36 per 100,000 people. Furthermore, the nature of Sweden’s laissez-faire policy may be overstated. The Swedish health authorities issued recommendations for social distancing, working at home, self-isolation for vulnerable groups, online instruction and so forth and compliance was reportedly high.