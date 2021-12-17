State should not have to finance all religious schooling | READER COMMENTARY

The U.S. Constitution separates the church from the state and allows a religious body to make its own policy and preach its dogma. However, when these teachings are in contradiction to the rights of individuals protected by the Constitution, then the state should have the power to withhold any governmental financial support to this religious body, including to schools promoting these beliefs (”Federal court rules Maryland violated Christian school’s rights by banning it from voucher program,” Dec. 14).
The Bethel Christian school decision is not a “freedom of speech” 1st Amendment issue (which applies to individual people), but instead a “freedom of religion” issue, where the 1st Amendment prohibits Congress from making any “law respecting an establishment of religion.” But if this church, which operates free from governmental interference, wishes to seek financial support from the government, then the state should have the power to withhold financial support for any of its programs, particularly when the teachings violate the rights of the minority and stigmatize LGBTQ members.
Nancy Cox, Owings Mills
