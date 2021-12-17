State should not have to finance all religious schooling | READER COMMENTARY

The Bethel Christian school decision is not a “freedom of speech” 1st Amendment issue (which applies to individual people), but instead a “freedom of religion” issue, where the 1st Amendment prohibits Congress from making any “law respecting an establishment of religion.” But if this church, which operates free from governmental interference, wishes to seek financial support from the government, then the state should have the power to withhold financial support for any of its programs, particularly when the teachings violate the rights of the minority and stigmatize LGBTQ members.