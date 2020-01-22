xml:space="preserve">
Baltimore Jews against ICE along with various community groups protested and blocked the entrance of the Howard County Detention Center last summer. They sought to demonstrate publicly that they will not turn their backs on refugees arriving in the U.S or on the immigrants already living in the U.S.
Baltimore Jews against ICE along with various community groups protested and blocked the entrance of the Howard County Detention Center last summer. They sought to demonstrate publicly that they will not turn their backs on refugees arriving in the U.S or on the immigrants already living in the U.S. (Xavier Plater/Baltimore Sun)

This letter is in response to your editorial, “Accepting refugees in Maryland is the right thing to do — economically and morally” (Jan. 2). I agree with your view and give a shout out to Gov. Larry Hogan for agreeing to resettle refugees in Maryland, as the state has done for years.

My church offered an apartment free of charge for 2 1/2 years to a family from North Sudan as well as other financial support. They are Muslim, and we are Catholic. It was a very positive experience and a win-win. Thanks also to Asylee Women Enterprises in Baltimore for helping us to find this family and for their support.

Advertisement

Susan Middaugh, Arbutus

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement