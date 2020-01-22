This letter is in response to your editorial, “Accepting refugees in Maryland is the right thing to do — economically and morally” (Jan. 2). I agree with your view and give a shout out to Gov. Larry Hogan for agreeing to resettle refugees in Maryland, as the state has done for years.
My church offered an apartment free of charge for 2 1/2 years to a family from North Sudan as well as other financial support. They are Muslim, and we are Catholic. It was a very positive experience and a win-win. Thanks also to Asylee Women Enterprises in Baltimore for helping us to find this family and for their support.
Susan Middaugh, Arbutus
