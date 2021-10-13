Why not factor age in congressional districts? | READER COMMENTARY

Specifically, I suggest that Maryland define only four geographic districts (rather than eight) and that each district be divided, with one representative selected by the younger half of the voting population and the other half selected by the older half. The median age would be about age 40, and for each district, those under age 40 would have one representative and those over 40 would have a different one. The elected representative need not be of the same age group, but they should be accountable to it. A representative serving the interests of younger voters are more likely to be interested in long-range implications of policy decisions (infrastructure, jobs, climate change, national debt, etc.) while those serving the older folks will protect their interests (Social Security, health care, etc.).