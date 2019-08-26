No scandal with racing commission’s oversight, bonus money

Your latest blaring headline on an investigative article in Sunday’s paper (“Maryland horse racing commission dominated by industry players. They manage cash awards — and win them,” Aug. 22) presents the issue in the same manner as you presented the “Healthy Holly” mayoral scandal. This is not the case here.
Would you want some bureaucrat who has no idea about the horse racing industry overseeing it? I think not. This is why you will find the stewards at many tracks are former jockeys. Your article does the best to imply there is some wrongdoing going on when the bonus money you imply may be distributed in some underhanded manner cannot be awarded to them unless their horses win it.
Even your article pointed out that not all of the commissioners are owners. Don’t you trust them to be a counterbalance to your invented wrongdoing? To me, this is nothing more than an attempt to sell newspapers at someone else’s expense.
What this is really about is saving Pimlico. If you want to save Pimlico, disarm the neighborhood surrounding it!
Steven Davidson, New Windsor
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.