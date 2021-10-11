Educators had a hand in city schools mess and ought to be held accountable | READER COMMENTARY

As a local schoolteacher for many years, I know one of the first things that all teachers learn on the first day is that they are responsible for what happens in their classroom. Period. It does not matter whose fault it was, as the teacher is still the one in charge. In like manner, the school’s principal is in charge of their school, and they bear the responsibility for what happens on their campus. That’s what they are there for — to make sure that every student is getting a proper education. Likewise, the superintendent of the school system is accountable for what happens on their watch.