I am a teacher, retired from the Prince George’s County Public Schools, and have for a number of years volunteered in various schools throughout Howard County. I am troubled by my observations of unengaging content, apathetic students, widespread tolerance of disruptive behaviors and failure to take advantage of the opportunities offered by “teachable moments."
I have seen students roaming halls, followed by an adult who begs, pleads and tries to persuade them to return to class. I hear, “Are you having a bad day?" or, “Would you like to take a walk?” “Would you like to write down how you are feeling?” I have not witnessed changes in students’ non-compliant behaviors as a result of these entreaties. It doesn’t take long for them to realize that it is they, not the adults, who are in control.
In most cases, poor behavior happens because it is tolerated. Everyone loses. Classroom teaching and learning are impacted by disruptive behaviors. Students wandering the halls are missing instruction. In the lax environment that is created when posted rules are broken without consequence, respect for teachers and administrators erodes. Rules and standards become meaningless.
It doesn’t have to be this way. When students know what the expectations are and see them being consistently enforced, most will comply and most want to be in an orderly learning environment where they feel the safety offered by fair and firm boundaries. I have been concerned also by content that is often meaningless. On one Earth Day, I saw a teacher read “The Lorax” to the class, then tell students to go back to their seats to write how they would save the earth. Most floundered. As I circulated to offer help, I realized they didn’t know what “save the earth” meant. But that didn’t stop them from immediately picking up their pencils to put something, anything, on their papers.
Good writing must be preceded by good, clear thinking. But that step was ignored. In one school, the windows were decorated with paper snowflakes. All were squares. Why not use the activity as a way to teach that snowflakes have six points? Divide students into small groups to figure out together how to make a correct six-pointed snowflake and see which group can solve the challenge first (“Letter from Howard teachers union gives historical account of decline in county’s share of education funding,” March 5)?
Our profession is in trouble. Education is in trouble. Teachers are overwhelmed. Many lack administrative support and the respect from students, parents and community that can make this job fulfilling, rewarding and fun.
Nancy Snyder
