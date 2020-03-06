It doesn’t have to be this way. When students know what the expectations are and see them being consistently enforced, most will comply and most want to be in an orderly learning environment where they feel the safety offered by fair and firm boundaries. I have been concerned also by content that is often meaningless. On one Earth Day, I saw a teacher read “The Lorax” to the class, then tell students to go back to their seats to write how they would save the earth. Most floundered. As I circulated to offer help, I realized they didn’t know what “save the earth” meant. But that didn’t stop them from immediately picking up their pencils to put something, anything, on their papers.