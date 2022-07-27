Sun’s election coverage was first-rate | READER COMMENTARY

Defense attorney Ivan Bates who won the Democratic primary to be Baltimore’s top prosecutor, thanks his supporters for their votes at a post-election news conference. File. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun). (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

A big thank-you for the coverage on the primary election (”Election week stretches on for Baltimore County state’s attorney and Baltimore City sheriff candidates as races remain too close to call,” July 26). It was a joy to be able to go to your site and get the latest word on how the votes were going.

One particular race was of special interest to me. On the Sun’s election website, I was able to track how the candidates vying to be Baltimore’s next state’s attorney battled for the lead. How ironic it was that the incumbent would come in dead last after months of proclaiming that the fight was on and victory would be at hand.

Keep up the good work. It’s always a pleasure to see that The Baltimore Sun is still the best place to go for the latest news on Baltimore.

— Dan Crumpler, Bradenton, Florida

