Not in any way to disagree with letter writer H. Glen Miller (“New UM president is a top flight choice,” Feb. 14) about the excellence of Darryll Pines, but to take gentle issue with Mr. Miller’s statement that someone from within the University of Maryland having been promoted to president “has got to be a first in the public education history.”
Towson University has, for decades, been choosing presidents who are members of the Towson University and University System of Maryland community, the most recent being Robert Caret and Maravene Loeschke.
I point this out not only because I am very proud to have been a member of that community for 40 years, but also because I’m getting a bit weary of the current tendency to name something the biggest, most amazing or most whatever in the history of the city, state, country, world, universe, cosmos or whatever.
Clarinda Harriss, Towson
The writer is a professor emerita of Towson University’s English Department.
