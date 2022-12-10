Pilot’s failure in Ever Forward grounding merits greater scrutiny | READER COMMENTARY

A month after running aground outside the shipping channel on March 13, the Ever Forward container ship remained mired in the bay mud requiring cranes to remove containers in order to lighten the load and eventually free the ship a total of 35 days after it got stuck. File. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun). (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

The U.S. Coast Guard finding that the Ever Forward grounding in the Chesapeake Bay’s shallow water was the result of pilot error was no surprise. The fact that the Maryland pilot at the helm was sending texts and composing an email on his cell phone just before the grounding is (”Ever Forward’s pilot was looking at cellphone moments before the container ship grounded, according to U.S. Coast Guard,” Dec. 6).

The ship, moving at 13 knots, was driven aground when the pilot failed to execute a routine turn in the narrow, dredged channel. That one of the Association of Maryland Pilots’ experienced captains could make such an egregious error is a signal that something is terribly wrong with the organization’s operating protocols.

While little damage resulted, this could have been far worse. From colliding with a barge carrying toxic chemicals to hitting the Chesapeake Bay Bridge (just a few miles further south), the captain’s mistake was as bad as they come. The Coast Guard should require a top to bottom audit of the Association of Maryland Pilots.

— Will Baker, Baltimore

