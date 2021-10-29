Rodricks has it right: It takes a village to help ex-offenders | READER COMMENTARY

I commend Dan Rodricks on his many columns over many years that have been devoted to crime and criminal justice reform. I agree with most of these suggestions. There needs to be a general overhaul of the physical structure of some Maryland prisons (”Dan Rodricks: Want fewer repeat violent offenders in Baltimore? Tear down and rebuild the prison system,” Oct. 19). It should be noted that there are more modern and less forbidding structures in Hagerstown, Jessup and Baltimore. It should also be noted that some of Mr. Rodricks’ ideas have been in place for over 50 years. Maryland prisons have employed psychiatrists, psychologists and classification counselors. Many community and religious groups have devoted significant resources in working with inmates.
Various 12 Step programs such as Narcotics Anonymous and Alcoholics Anonymous are available. Organizations have been working with inmates for years including Prisoner’s Aid and Mensa. Most religious denominations have been engaged in prison ministry for many years. A former friend visited a single inmate on a regular basis. I was familiar with an inmate group called SANDS — Seekers After a New Direction. There has been literacy and job training. Many have obtained GEDs and some have taken college courses. The AFL-CIO had a job referral program. The Maryland Division of Corrections has established several pre-release centers. Mr. Rodricks is promoting more intervention inside prison. There should be more. Most inmates need counseling, job training and, in many cases, therapy for a whole range of problems.
Many of the problems confronting inmates and communities are post-release. I believe parolees fall into two distinct groups. Some can’t wait to get back to their former life of drugs and criminal activity. These men and women need to be closely supervised and provided with additional support. The other significant group is composed of those inmates who wish to make a major change. I’m not including those who will simply tell you what you want to hear. This group can be divided into two sub groups: The inmates who are very determined to change and are willing to accept help in dealing with every day frustration. The other very large group is of those who are very determined to change but find their resolve questioned and ridiculed by dysfunctional family members and neighbors. If they are addicts or former gang members, the deck can be stacked against them and they will need much more support.
We must remember that many inmates grew up in homes that are grossly dysfunctional and attended schools that did not deal with their issues. Many inmates are addicted to substances, and most people with addications have a dual diagnosis including mental health issues.
So we need better physical structures to house inmates and we need more people employed to provide educational assistance, job training and therapy. We also need more parole agents with smaller caseloads to monitor compliance and to provide counseling and referrals to treatment when necessary.
All of these ideas and proposals present serious challenges for our communities and state. Is it worth the investment? Can people change in a very fundamental way? We’re talking about lifestyle issues. Who will provide moral support to these fellow citizens especially when they face disappointment and rejection? I hear that it takes a village.
Edward McCarey McDonnell, Baltimore
