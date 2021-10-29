Rodricks has it right: It takes a village to help ex-offenders | READER COMMENTARY

Many of the problems confronting inmates and communities are post-release. I believe parolees fall into two distinct groups. Some can’t wait to get back to their former life of drugs and criminal activity. These men and women need to be closely supervised and provided with additional support. The other significant group is composed of those inmates who wish to make a major change. I’m not including those who will simply tell you what you want to hear. This group can be divided into two sub groups: The inmates who are very determined to change and are willing to accept help in dealing with every day frustration. The other very large group is of those who are very determined to change but find their resolve questioned and ridiculed by dysfunctional family members and neighbors. If they are addicts or former gang members, the deck can be stacked against them and they will need much more support.