What has happened to Maryland’s cautious approach to COVID-19? | READER COMMENTARY

I have been grateful that, for the most part, Maryland’s actions regarding easing restrictions during the pandemic have followed the data. Imagine my surprise Tuesday morning upon reading these two back-to-back articles in The Baltimore Sun.
The first reported that the Maryland Board of Education has decided to reopen sports programs on Dec. 7 for over 110,000 students (“Maryland State Board of Education votes to move high school sports start date to December,” Oct. 27). The next reported that, along with many other states and the District of Columbia, Maryland has seen a significant increase in the number of newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the past month (“Maryland reports 897 new coronavirus cases — highest daily case count since early August,” Oc.t 27).
How does this decision about school sports make sense? Sadly, I feel like the federal “Bizarro World,” like COVID-19, is spreading into Maryland.
Mary Lacey, Fallston
