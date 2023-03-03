Raising minimum wage carries adverse impact | READER COMMENTARY

When President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Fair Labor Standard Act into law in 1938, the federal minimum wage was 25 cents an hour. By 2020, 21 states imposed a minimum wage above the federal standard. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore has proposed raising Maryland's minimum wage to $15 an hour in October and tying future increases to inflation. File. (Tribune Content Agency) (Canva)

It is a shame to see that Gov. Wes Moore is attempting to get the minimum wage raised to $15 an hour sooner than required by law (”Gov. Wes Moore asks lawmakers to speed up increase in Maryland’s minimum wage, tie further boosts to inflation,” Feb. 27). It may help all the young people who are just entering the work force and also affect a large group of older citizens who live on a fixed income and are barely making ends meet. But statistics have shown that raising the minimum wage costs jobs and increases inflation. If the governor believes that the virus has only affected those on the lower end of the pay scale, he is terribly mistaken. If you want to raise the minimum wage, then make plans to do something to help those who will be adversely affected.

— Bob Eberwein, Middle River

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.