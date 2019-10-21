Shame on The Baltimore Sun! The second biggest day in Maryland horse racing was this past weekend and there was virtually no coverage of it (“Schmuck: Forest Fire wins Maryland Million Classic on an upbeat afternoon at Laurel Park,” Oct. 19).
The horse industry is still one of the largest industries in the state and employs a range of people from millionaires to people who would otherwise be homeless but for their work in caring for the horses that people value and love. Few industries cross class and economic lines like the horse industry. Yet, with all your coverage of the negatives of Baltimore and your wringing of hands, you ignore an industry that is giving people jobs and bringing millions of dollars into the state (“Maryland Million Classic winner Forest Fire could start in Claiming Crown Jewel at Gulfstream Park,” Oct. 20).
The child with the pony, the troubled teenager, the middle-aged professional, the vet, the horse dentist, the farrier, the gambler all contribute significantly to the Maryland economy.
It brought people downtown on Friday to a gala to honor a woman who saved a barn full of horses from fire. Your Sloane Brown missed an opportunity to see and report on beautifully turned out people in jeans to designer gowns. You missed reporting a world class singer, Anthony Kerns, coming to Baltimore for this event.
The Sunday edition ignored a gorgeous October day at Laurel Racetrack filled with people enjoying themselves and supporting Maryland agriculture.
You failed Maryland. You failed journalism. You just failed to do your job.
Donna Grey Booth, Lutherville
