The horse industry is still one of the largest industries in the state and employs a range of people from millionaires to people who would otherwise be homeless but for their work in caring for the horses that people value and love. Few industries cross class and economic lines like the horse industry. Yet, with all your coverage of the negatives of Baltimore and your wringing of hands, you ignore an industry that is giving people jobs and bringing millions of dollars into the state (“Maryland Million Classic winner Forest Fire could start in Claiming Crown Jewel at Gulfstream Park,” Oct. 20).