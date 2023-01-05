Beware of taxpayers fleeing Maryland | READER COMMENTARY

Maryland Gov.-elect Wes Moore introduces Attorney General Anthony Brown to make remarks after Brown was sworn in on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 in Annapolis. (AP Photo/Brian Witte) (Brian Witte/AP)

The new year brings a new state legislature and governor. Promises have been made for social and environmental “justice.” Appeals to leave no person behind usually are another scheme for more transfer payments, higher taxes and more benefits to favored interest groups such as teacher unions (”Gov. Hogan, Maryland budget officials offer Gov.-elect Moore words of caution for his first budget amid tough economy,” Dec. 15).

A word of caution. Recently published data from the Census Bureau indicates that Maryland lost over 45,000 citizens to migration to other jurisdictions. This exodus occurred despite Maryland being a sanctuary state for undocumented immigrants and the expansion of the federal government by Democrats in control of the White House and Congress.

The new Maryland government can’t view it’s citizens and businesses as automated teller machines that will always be willing to fund partisan schemes and boondoggles. Otherwise, folks will vote with their feet, thereby reducing the tax base and endangering the infrastructure.

— Robert C. Erlandson, Lutherville

