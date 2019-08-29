Maryland’s Medicaid adult dental pilot program has teeth

In June, Maryland’s Medicaid adult dental pilot program was given the green light. The program offers free dental care to approximately 38,000 adults who are enrolled in Medicare and Medicaid and qualify due to age, income, or disability. This pilot program is focused on reducing emergency room dental visits and costs by providing cleanings, fillings and extractions (“Maryland’s new dental insurance program for low-income residents pays to remove teeth — but not replace them,” Aug. 22). Across the state, eligible adults have been auto-assigned to several federally qualified health centers and community health centers including, but not limited to, Chase Brexton, Choptank and Chesapeake Health Center.