Keep the damn mask mandate | READER COMMENTARY

I have been Gov. Larry Hogan’s biggest fan because of so many of his stances on so many issues. He was not one to put party or politics over people. Then COVID came to Maryland and he decided to make the reopening of schools political (”Maryland Gov. Hogan urges State Board of Education to rescind school mask mandate, citing improving COVID metrics,” Feb. 11).
Masking is one of the only safety measures that remain for public educators like myself and now the governor wants to interfere with the ability of local boards to meet the needs of their students. He praises pricey religious schools for undoing mandates and he seems to want to cave to the loud minority in this state.
Let us keep the damn mandate for the damn masks to protect educators, their families and the families we serve.
John Dean, Columbia
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.