xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Keep the damn mask mandate | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Feb 14, 2022 3:03 PM
Gov. Larry Hogan talks about the KN95 mask he's wearing during a news conference last month in Easton during which he announced the state is giving out 20 million N95 and KN95 masks in hopes of slowing the spread of the coronavirus. File. (Pam Wood/Baltimore Sun).
Gov. Larry Hogan talks about the KN95 mask he's wearing during a news conference last month in Easton during which he announced the state is giving out 20 million N95 and KN95 masks in hopes of slowing the spread of the coronavirus. File. (Pam Wood/Baltimore Sun). (Pam Wood / Baltimore Sun)

I have been Gov. Larry Hogan’s biggest fan because of so many of his stances on so many issues. He was not one to put party or politics over people. Then COVID came to Maryland and he decided to make the reopening of schools political (”Maryland Gov. Hogan urges State Board of Education to rescind school mask mandate, citing improving COVID metrics,” Feb. 11).

Masking is one of the only safety measures that remain for public educators like myself and now the governor wants to interfere with the ability of local boards to meet the needs of their students. He praises pricey religious schools for undoing mandates and he seems to want to cave to the loud minority in this state.

Advertisement

Let us keep the damn mandate for the damn masks to protect educators, their families and the families we serve.

John Dean, Columbia

Advertisement
Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Readers Respond

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement