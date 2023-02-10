In State House, cannabis revenue trumps cannabis safety | READER COMMENTARY

Cannabis plants grow at a True North Collective growing facility in Jackson, Michigan. Maryland voters last November approved adult recreational use of marijuana and state lawmakers are now formulating plans of how to achieve that goal. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File) (Paul Sancya/AP)

As one of the those who voted against recreational cannabis legalization, it is very apparent that the main concern of Maryland’s legislative bodies and new governor is taking economic advantage of this new potential cash cow (“Maryland lawmakers draft bills to regulate sale, tax recreational-use cannabis,” Feb. 3). A sizable percentage of Marylanders obviously are concerned with being exposed to the secondhand odor, as many are regarding secondhand cigarette smoke. Where does the law stand on protecting those who want no part of such a “recreation?”

How about renters in apartment buildings who are offended by the odor from their neighbors? What about children in households that have pot smokers or users of other forms of cannabis that might be mistaken for candy? Putting an age limit on cigarette smoking, vaping and drinking has been far from foolproof, and it likely will be the same for cannabis use by minors. Rules that have been promulgated for protecting the non-smoking public from second hand cigarette smoke likewise need to be established for cannabis use.

Nicotine addiction is an established fact, and cannabis studies have also shown to cause addiction due to overuse. Have these legislative geniuses looked into studies of the health effects, or are they just blinded by the visions of all the new cannabis bucks they can spend?

Fortunately, my smoke-free house will also be a cannabis-free one, as well, and there will be no revenues generated from me.

— Michael Ernest, Catonsville

