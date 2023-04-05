Marijuana law deserves guard rails | READER COMMENTARY

It is nice to see a physician has weighed in with warnings about under age access and use of newly legalized cannabis (”Be cautious about legalized pot’s impact on youth,” March 30). Of course, from most of the previous reporting, the focus had been on how to speed up and generate the most tax revenues from this highly anticipated cash cow.

The legislative body has all kinds of visions on new spending. While it is legalized for adult use, it is naive to underestimate how youth will employ their creativeness to access it. But let’s not forget, a sizable percentage of the voters chose to vote against legalization for that very reason as well as not wanting to be personally exposed to it, just like folks who don’t want to be exposed to cigarette smoke and odor. Such persons need to be protected by regulations on public use.

Furthermore, by directing part of the tax revenues to tackling health-related outcomes, that in itself is an acknowledgment that the legalization is destined to result in negative outcomes.

— Michael Ernest, Catonsville

