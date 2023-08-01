Better for lawmakers to be educated than lobbied | READER COMMENTARY

Longtime Annapolis lobbyist Bruce C. Bereano, center, is pictured with former Gov. Marvin Mandel, left, and former Maryland Secretary of State Winfield Kelley before funeral services for Gov. William Donald Schaefer in 2011. File. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun) (Lloyd Fox / The Baltimore Sun)

In your important, well-researched and disturbing article, “What $48.8M buys in access” (July 30), you glossed over one significant aspect. Your reporter wrote that lobbyists “often know their subject matter better than lawmakers and bureaucrats.” That’s not quite right. Lobbyists almost always know their subject matter better (and I include “almost” only because I try to avoid absolutes)!

I have lobbied and testified in Annapolis as a representative of an adult literacy nonprofit. Unfortunately, my colleagues and I were not additionally compensated for this effort. But it was important to let our representatives know things they might not be aware of and how pending legislation might affect our clients and the local adult literacy community. Legislation has a major impact on so many aspects of Maryland life and, unsurprisingly, legislators and their staffs do not have expertise on all of them.

Advertisement

I am not knowledgeable about how Annapolis works during the legislative session, but there must be a way to offer educational opportunities for legislators and their staff to better understand the impact of the laws they enact — and ban private lobbyists. Opposing sides of the bill could be included in a single program. It would most likely require an additional general staff member to schedule these educational sessions but it would reduce undemocratic money-backed access.

If legislators have time for lobbyists’ free meals, they have time for this. They could be set up as “lunch and learns” or “dinner dissertations.” Legislators might lose some gourmet meals but improve our system of governance.

Advertisement

That’s just an initial thought. There must be a better way!

— Susan Sachs Fleishman, Baltimore

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.