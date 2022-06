Maryland players celebrate after defeating Cornell in the NCAA college men's lacrosse championship game, Monday, May 30, 2022, in East Hartford, Connecticut. Maryland completed a perfect season by holding off Cornell 9-7. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston) (Bryan Woolston/AP)

Judging from The Baltimore Sun’s recent front-page photograph (“Mike Preston: Maryland men’s lacrosse joins conversation of best team ever by holding off Cornell, 9-7, in NCAA final,” May 30), is the University of Maryland men’s lacrosse team reserved for white players only?

— Grenville B. Whitman, Rock Hall

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.