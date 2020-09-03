Broadband for all students, not just those living in rural Maryland | READER COMMENTARY

I would like to suggest that there is something amiss with Gov. Larry Hogan’s plan to use coronavirus pandemic relief funds from the CARES Act and the Governor’s Education Relief funds to build a wireless network for education in rural areas (“Maryland has a plan to beam internet to rural students. But officials say it won’t be ready until next year,” Aug. 29).
I do believe that students in rural areas should have excellent broadband access and it is long overdue. I also believe that Governor Hogan should not have bypassed 96,000 households in Baltimore where there is no broadband access which is long overdue. I also believe that in the midst of a global pandemic and during the cry for social justice for people of color including children, the Governor’s Office of Rural Broadband should be dismantled and a new Office of Broadband for All Maryland Students should be formed.
All Maryland students would be well-served by providing them with a tool that is critical to their lives in the 21st century. The Maryland Department of Education should fight for this tool that so many of us take for granted.
Thea Jones, Ellicott City
