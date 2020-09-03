Broadband for all students, not just those living in rural Maryland | READER COMMENTARY

I do believe that students in rural areas should have excellent broadband access and it is long overdue. I also believe that Governor Hogan should not have bypassed 96,000 households in Baltimore where there is no broadband access which is long overdue. I also believe that in the midst of a global pandemic and during the cry for social justice for people of color including children, the Governor’s Office of Rural Broadband should be dismantled and a new Office of Broadband for All Maryland Students should be formed.