Still too much pre-trial incarceration in Maryland | READER COMMENTARY

Andre M. Davis' letter (“Over-incarceration still happening in Maryland,” Sept. 9) reflects the truth that Maryland’s jails are overcrowded with people accused of crimes and awaiting trial. Previous research data from law professors Doug Colbert and Colin Starger had confirmed the overused practice of pre-trial incarceration in Maryland. As criminal defense practitioners, we were happy to see Maryland’s progressive and humane reforms move away from cash bails which only served to free the wealthy and incarcerate the poor. What appeared to represent one step forward, however, now presents itself as two steps backward. Since judges incorrectly believe they are left with fewer options and cannot order cash bonds, they are inclined to hold defendant’s without bond, even for non-violent offenses.