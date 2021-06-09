Hunger outreach shows Marylanders still need pandemic relief | READER COMMENTARY

The line of cars backed up to half a mile before winding into the high school entrance near my house in Montgomery County, one of the richest counties in the United States, reliably slows traffic to a halt every Wednesday evening. Families — my neighbors — wait patiently for their package of food assistance over a year into the COVID-19 pandemic.
Yet Gov. Larry Hogan, as Del. Eric Luedtke rightly asserts, “puts politics over sound economic research” in his callous decision to bring a premature end to $300 weekly unemployment payments and other federal unemployment benefits (”Gov. Hogan says Maryland will end extra $300 weekly payments, other federal unemployment programs,” June 1).
Indeed, the research clearly shows that these benefits have provided an economic lifeline to millions of families, boosted consumer spending, and they don’t decrease job-seeking. I hope this cold-hearted, politically expedient decision will be reversed, and soon.
Lior Miller, Silver Spring
