Maryland should invest budget surplus in housing | READER COMMENTARY

For the second straight year, Maryland is fortunate to have a state budget surplus. We now have a historic opportunity to invest in ways that will benefit Marylanders over the long term. A key priority for the next governor and General Assembly must be housing. An investment of $500 million is needed, focusing on housing affordability, security and stability in every area of our state (”Where is the concern for Maryland’s deficits?” Sept. 15).

Significantly increasing funding for housing is a wise investment that will improve economic development, health, education and job opportunities. The situation is dire as many Marylanders struggle to afford housing. Nearly one-third of all Maryland households are experiencing housing cost burdens, renters and homeowners alike.

Maryland is one of the least affordable state for renters, according to a recent report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition. To afford a modest two-bedroom apartment, a family must earn $28.93 an hour or $60,183 annually. A minimum wage worker in Maryland would have to work 78 hours per week year-round.

When families struggle to pay rent, they face greater risks of instability, eviction and even homelessness which research links to food insecurity, poor health, lower cognitive scores and academic achievement and more frequent foster care placement among children. Seniors and the disabled on fixed incomes cannot live safely without affordable housing and supportive services.

Unaffordable and unstable housing also perpetuates racial and economic and health disparities in our state. If we want to close those disparities between white and Black and brown Marylanders, we must begin with housing. Housing insecurity is a health issue and we must view increasing affordable housing as a treatment. We cannot write a prescription for housing, but we can make a significant investment that will help stabilize health for many in our state.

Finally, we must address racial inequity and make homeownership available to more people of color throughout the state.

What Maryland needs is a bold investment in new homes, both rental and homeownership, for households making less than $60,000 per year — families and essential workers throughout every part of the state. The new governor must press for a budget that increases funding for rental relief, affordable housing production, Maryland’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund, as well as tax relief for low- and moderate-income renters to help offset the costs of rent increases.

People who fight against housing for lower income families in their communities will strongly oppose any efforts to build affordable housing. But these same people often complain about the lack of school bus drivers, nurse’s aides, and X-ray technicians in their communities. Providing housing that is affordable to workers filling these essential jobs is part of the answer to the worker shortages. Businesses can’t attract employees if there is no place for them to live.

Homes are the foundation of opportunity for all people. Let’s invest now and reap the future rewards in all areas of Maryland.

— Claudia Wilson Randall, Baltimore

The writer is executive director of the Community Development Network of Maryland.

