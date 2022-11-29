A 3-part prescription for better health in Maryland | READER COMMENTARY

Local and regional politicians and leaders gathered to encourage uninsured Marylanders to sign for the Maryland Citizens’ Health Initiative affordable health insurance coverage during a press conference in Ellicott City on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media). (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

The recent letter to the editor by two surgeons at Johns Hopkins Medicine calling on Gov.-elect Wes Moore to expand access to good health care and end racial disparities was right on target (“Maryland’s next governor must broaden access to health care,” Nov. 11). I applaud the authors, Tej D. Azad and Joseph V. Sakran, who have a firsthand view of the problems in our health care system.

While Maryland has made enormous progress in improving that system in recent years, much more work needs to be done to get everyone access to affordable insurance coverage and high-quality care.

The Maryland Health Care for All! Coalition has developed a three-part agenda for next year that will help our state meet those goals. First, we will work to enroll more Marylanders automatically in free or low-cost health insurance, a key step in getting coverage for the hard to insure. Second, Maryland must continue to offer subsidies to bring down the cost of insurance for individuals and small employers. And, we must remove barriers that prevent immigrants from obtaining affordable coverage and care.

As we pursue this multi-pronged strategy, ongoing work by the state’s Prescription Drug Affordability Board will help bring down the costs of some highly expensive medications that many Marylanders need to stay healthy but can’t afford.

We are excited that the governor-elect made health care a priority during the campaign, and we look forward to working with him to strengthen our system for everyone.

— Suzanne Schlattman, Baltimore

The writer is deputy director of the Maryland Health Care for All! Coalition.

