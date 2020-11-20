Be thankful for the Maryland Health Connection this year | COMMENTARY

On Nov. 1 we also kicked off the annual open enrollment period. From now through Dec. 15, Marylanders can enroll in health insurance for the 2021 plan year. Even if you have looked before, I encourage you to come back to MarylandHealthConnection.gov and check out your options. Your eligibility for financial help may have changed if your income or employment status has changed. In fact, 9 out of 10 Marylanders who enrolled through Maryland Health Connection last year got financial help to pay for their plan. And, for the third year in a row, health plan rates have gone down for most Marylanders.