Assault weapons aren’t the problem | READER COMMENTARY

In The Baltimore Sun’s recent editorial, “Maryland General Assembly Watch: A to-do list for 2023” (Jan. 10), your fifth recommendation on “Better protect citizens from guns” addresses controls over military-style semi-automatic assault rifles. How many of the 300-plus murders in Baltimore were committed with assault weapons?
Our legislature has repeatedly failed to pass laws that address illegal handguns and repeat violent offenders. Please change your focus to address the deadly situation we face every day. We need to hold the General Assembly accountable to address these more important issues!
— Frank Bossle, Timonium
