AFSCME: Maryland’s new coronavirus tests should be used on state workers | READER COMMENTARY

Last week, Gov. Larry Hogan announced that he and his wife Yumi had secured 500,000 COVID-19 test kits from South Korea. This is great news for Maryland, and the governor should be commended for his resourcefulness (“Maryland passes 20,000 infections, nears 1,000 deaths from coronavirus,” April 28).
Now, the question is: Where will these tests be deployed? I believe that a relatively small portion — roughly 50,000 or 10% — should be reserved for the men and women that Governor Hogan’s government is requiring to report to work at great personal risk.
Many state employees serve in jobs that already were dangerous prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. For example, corrections officers serve in prisons which the Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health has identified as one of the populations most vulnerable to coronavirus.
There are more than 200 cases in the Maryland Department of Corrections with staff accounting for 70% of these illnesses. In one small prison alone, there are 26 confirmed cases with 22 officers infected. In Maryland Department of Health hospitals across the state, there are more than 100 cases affecting staff and patients. Many other state employees are dealing face-to-face with the public to help with unemployment and food benefit claims as our economy has largely shut down.
It doesn’t seem like much to ask that Governor Hogan and our state government take reasonable steps to protect the people who are protecting and serving us by testing them. We have been asking the state government to show more urgency in protecting state workers, their families and neighbors since March 7. Governor Hogan can show that he understands we’re in this together by testing every one of his employees who is being required to work.
Patrick Moran, Baltimore
The writer is president of the American Federation of State, County & Municipal Employees Council 3.
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.