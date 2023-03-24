Celebrate Maryland’s history by making it better | READER COMMENTARY

History is remembered in St. Mary's City, the site of Maryland's first European settlement and the birthplace of religious freedom in the United States 389 years ago this month. File. (Baltimore Sun staff) (St. Mary's County Tourism Office, Baltimore Sun)

Throughout the years, The Baltimore Sun has reminded us of the importance of working even in some small way to make our state a better place for all.

On March 25th, our state will be celebrating its 389th anniversary of the glorious first landing (1634) at what today is St. Mary’s County and the blessing of this land by Father Andrew White as a haven for those of various religions. It should be noted that this was the site of the first Catholic Mass in what was to become the United States of America.

Advertisement

We, the citizens of Maryland, should observe this anniversary by reflecting on the history of this beautiful state. Further, we should honor our state’s 389th by striving to make our schools the best ever and to see to it that our young people have a compassion for the traditional values of hard work, respect and love of our state and country (”Nearly a third of Baltimore County Public Schools are over capacity, frustrating parents, educators,” March 22).

Further, let us on this state’s anniversary eliminate drunk drivers from our state roads and allow the innocent to live. Let us work in some small way to eliminate poverty and human suffering and be able to accept a difference of opinion from all people. Let us register and vote and try to be good citizens, not only at election time but all the time. Let us take time to work with our young people to eliminate the use of drugs and alcohol.

Advertisement

Finally, as The Sun has on numerous occasions, reminded us of the value for citizens to work and commit themselves, to help even in some small way to make Maryland a better state for all people. If we can accomplish these things, future Marylanders will remember us for all time’s sake.

— John A. Micklos, Essex

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.