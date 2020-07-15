Chancellor: Maryland is making student financial aid a priority | READER COMMENTARY

The USM understands the financial toll that COVID-19 has taken on our students and families. It’s why we refunded a portion of room, board and fees last semester and why we’ve frozen tuition and fees for the upcoming academic year. And so I’m proud that the USM has budgeted an additional $12 million in financial aid for students across the system, bringing our total financial aid commitment for the 2020–21 school year to about $184 million, based on current estimates.