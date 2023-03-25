The sooner Maryland switches to electric vehicles the better | READER COMMENTARY

I’ve read some ridiculous apples versus oranges rhetoric in my time, but any proposed electrical vehicle mandate in Maryland brings out all sort of silliness. A recent letter writer criticized any impending EV mandate for Maryland because there are not many charging stations in West Virginia (”Electric vehicles have a long way to go,” March 20). Huh? Why would any state aspire to be West Virginia or mimic any transportation policy based on West Virginia’s cooperation or lack thereof?

Another letter writer offered an even stranger assessment contending that California’s EV mandate was not for Maryland because we have one effective nuclear power plant in Calvert Cliffs (”California EV mandate not the right road for Maryland,” March 22).

Advertisement

In contrast, I’m not only in favor of a California EV mandate for Maryland (and the sooner the better) but propose federal legislation that would require that all traffic on interstate highways be electric vehicles. It makes no sense to spend prolific amounts of taxpayer money on highway construction and maintenance so that internal combustion vehicles can destroy our climate.

— Paul R. Schlitz Jr., Baltimore

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.