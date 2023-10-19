Maryland needs a ‘Sustainability Sultan’ | READER COMMENTARY

The morning after Hurricane Isabel hit 20 years, the Inner Harbor looked more like Venice, with Pratt and Light Streets closed to vehicular traffic due to flooding. The Harborplace promenade, to the left of the Light Street Pavilion, was also completely underwater. Sept. 18, 2003. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun) (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

The Baltimore Sun reports on a daily basis the stressors affecting Maryland and the planet that result from more people wanting to enjoy the fruits of a shrinking environment.

Whether it be rockfish trying to survive a warming Chesapeake Bay, Baltimoreans dealing with stadium traffic, or our friends in the Middle East fighting over a small piece of land, there is no denying that societies focused on growth are creating problems for us and future generations (”Lutherville Station: How promoting transit around Baltimore is easier said than done,” Oct. 19)

There has been a call for Gov. Wes Moore to appoint a “Climate Czar,” but I would submit that a “Sustainability Sultan” may by more appropriate given our current disagreements with Russia and the challenges that extend beyond the climate crisis.

— Eric Greene, Annapolis

