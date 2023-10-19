Maryland needs a ‘Sustainability Sultan’ | READER COMMENTARY

The Baltimore Sun reports on a daily basis the stressors affecting Maryland and the planet that result from more people wanting to enjoy the fruits of a shrinking environment.
Whether it be rockfish trying to survive a warming Chesapeake Bay, Baltimoreans dealing with stadium traffic, or our friends in the Middle East fighting over a small piece of land, there is no denying that societies focused on growth are creating problems for us and future generations (”Lutherville Station: How promoting transit around Baltimore is easier said than done,” Oct. 19)
There has been a call for Gov. Wes Moore to appoint a “Climate Czar,” but I would submit that a “Sustainability Sultan” may by more appropriate given our current disagreements with Russia and the challenges that extend beyond the climate crisis.
— Eric Greene, Annapolis
